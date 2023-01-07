Bombay HC to pass order on January 9 in plea by Kochhars seeking immediate release

January 07, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court to pass orders in a plea by former ICICI CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak seeking immediate release from jail in the Videocon bank fraud case on January 9.

The couple was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23 and Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot was arrested on December 26, 2022. They were sent to judicial custody after three days.

A division Bench of Justices Revati Mohitedere and P.K. Chavan was hearing a petition filed by Ms. Kochhar and her husband Deepak seeking immediate release and quashing the First Information Report (FIR) against them.

Senior advocate Amit Desai appearing for Ms. Kochhar pointed out that she recorded her detailed statement before CBI on September 22, 2018, and the FIR was registered in 2019. Then, she was arrested in 2022.

CBI’s counsel senior advocate Raja Thakare argued, “there is material in this case, we will soon file a chargesheet based on it. The sessions court has perused the case diary.”

After hearing the arguments, the Bench said it will pass orders on January 9.

The CBI has alleged that ICICI bank, under the leadership of Ms. Kochhar, sanctioned a credit of ₹3,250 crore to companies owned by the Videocon Group which are in direct violation of The Banking Regulation Act, guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India and the credit policies of banks.

The CBI registered an FIR in January 2019 that charged Ms. Kochhar with cheating and criminal conspiracy, and for causing loss to ICICI Bank by sanctioning loans to Videocon group of companies in contravention of the rules and policies of ICICI Bank during the relevant period. These loans given to Videocon group of companies have turned into Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and thus resulted in wrongful loss to ICICI Bank, and wrongful gain to the borrowers and accused persons.

As per the central agency, “From June 2009 to October 2011, ICICI Bank had sanctioned six high-value loans to various Videocon group companies. On August 26, 2009, a Rupee Term Loan (RTL) of ₹300 crore was sanctioned to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) in contravention to the rules and policies by the sanctioning committee. Ms. Kochhar was one of the members of the sanctioning committee, who in a criminal conspiracy to cheat ICICI Bank and in pursuance of criminal conspiracy on the same day dishonestly by abusing her official position, sanctioned loans.”