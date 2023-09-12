Bombay HC slams illegal construction, assures of action

September 12, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Monday, September 11, 2023, said illegal constructions in the city have been mushrooming for long but time has now come to change the attitude that ‘nothing will happen to such structures’.

The court asked the Maharashtra government to find a solution to such unauthorised development. A Division Bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata said as a court, it wants to now send out a message that such rampant illegal constructions will not be allowed to happen “under its watch”.

The Bench had last month suo motu taken up the issue of an unauthorised four-storeyed residential building in Navi Mumbai. Out of the 29 flats in the building, 23 are occupied, five are locked while one is vacant. The court said 23 occupants had been persuaded to take flats saying “ kuch nahi hoga” (nothing will happen). “Now, we will change it...”, the court said, adding ‘ kuch toh hoga’ (something will happen)”.

While hearing the matter on Monday, the Bench said the gravity of the situation is such that the building has both electricity and water supply that have been procured illegally.

‘No pointing fingers’

“We have to stop pointing fingers at individuals. Today, individuals are taking advantage. I am constructing what will they do or we will see. Because several have been doing this and they have been getting away with it,” Justice Patel said.

The Bench said several times, the person approaches civil courts and procures a stay against any coercive action proposed by the civic authorities.

“I want to send out a message that we won’t let it happen under our watch. We will not permit this under our watch. Much of such things have happened because of courts,” Justice Patel said.

“We have to ask ourselves some hard questions. I am now addressing the subtext. Look at this (Navi Mumbai building) case. It is so utterly gross,” he added.

Referring to the 2019 demolition of apartments at Maradu in Kerala for alleged CRZ violation, the court said, “The Supreme Court could do it with so many claimants. If it is illegal, it is illegal and it has to go.”

The High Court said it wants the Maharashtra government to inform if it has any sort of solution to the issue. “We cannot contemplate a situation where the government is powerless to stop such rampant unauthorised structures,” the court said.

The Bench directed the court receiver to take possession of the land and the four-storeyed building and issued notices to the developer and the occupants of the building.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 4.

