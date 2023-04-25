Bombay HC: Scaring animals using sticks is cruelty

April 25, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court recently said, scaring or threatening animals by using sticks amounts to an act of cruelty and aggravates the behaviour of animals.

A division bench of justices G.S. Kulkarni and R.N. Laddha was hearing a plea by one Paromita Puthran, who provides drinking water to dogs. The court was informed that the security guards appointed by RNA Royale Park Co-operative Housing Society cause scare/threat to the animals by using sticks.

The court directed the society to entertain complaints from Ms Puthran and other members of the society in this regard, so that appropriate action can be taken against such security guards who are indulging in such actions.

The order read, “This would be necessary as we are of the clear opinion that such coercive methods would certainly amount to an act of cruelty to the animals. This apart, such methods being used by the security guards, or any other persons would aggravate the behaviour of the animals, apart from inflicting cruelty to the animals.”

The court also took into consideration a report by Abodh Aras, chief executive officer of the organisation the Welfare of Stray Dogs, who was appointed by this court to bring about resolution on this issue. The report mentions disputes over feeding areas for dogs, provision of providing water for dogs and the timings the dog should be fed.

