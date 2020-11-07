Mumbai

Bombay HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea, no immediate relief

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. File   | Photo Credit: AP

The Bombay High Court on November 7 reserved its order on an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in an abetment of suicide case, without giving him any immediate relief.

After hearing arguments, a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik said they will pass the order at the earliest, without giving any date.

“We will pass the order at the earliest. Pendency of this matter, however, does not preclude the accused persons from approaching the sessions court to seek regular bail,” the court said.

Mr. Goswami was arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over non-payment of dues.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 7:03:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/bombay-hc-reserves-order-on-arnab-goswamis-interim-bail-plea-no-immediate-relief/article33048063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY