ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC rejects plea seeking relaxations in tender for sanitary napkins in govt. schools

February 03, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The court observes that the safety and hygiene of the students are important and that the clauses in the tender are necessary to maintain quality

The Hindu Bureau

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea that questioned certain provisions in the Maharashtra government’s tender to provide sanitary napkins for girls in State-run schools.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne, which was hearing the petition filed by a start-up Kirvan Vendsol Private Limited, observed that the safety and hygiene of the students are important and that the clauses are necessary to maintain quality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the government notification, the bidders for the tender were required to have three years of prior experience in the project and a turnover of ₹12 crore.

The petition sought for relaxations for start-ups and Micro Small and Medium Enterprise firms for being eligible to participate in the tender process.

The court, however, rejected the plea and said, “As the project is for the safety and hygiene of girls, supply of sanitary napkins to government schools in the State of Maharashtra, naturally the predominant factor that would have to be kept in mind by the State is the quality of sanitary napkins and for that purpose past experience is utmost necessary. Further, the supply is for 9,940 schools in Maharashtra which is a large supply for which past turnover and experience is relevant.”

The government pleader argued that the State had to keep certain requirements considering the fact that the issues in the tender impacts health and public hygiene in schools. He also pointed out that the requirement of turnover was also crucial considering the magnitude of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US