ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC rejects plea challenging eligibility criterion of 75% in class 12 for JEE mains

May 03, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The court said it cannot intervene at this stage and it was for the government authorities to take a decision

The Hindu Bureau

Students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main - 2021, at an examination centre in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Bombay High Court on May 3 rejected the plea challenging the eligibility criterion of 75% marks in class 12 for appearing in JEE mains exams 2023.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V. Marne was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anubha Sahai and said “it cannot intervene at this stage” and it was for the government authorities to take a decision.

Earlier on, additional solicitor general Anil Singh appearing for National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the court that the policy of 75% criteria was applicable since 2017 and this was relaxed for academic years 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 although it was only a one-time relaxation and it was temporary in nature.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PIL states, “The marks scored by the students are not a true reflection of their actual ability, therefore, those students with fewer marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future of lakhs of bright students.”

A total of 1,11,3325 candidates took the JEE Main Examination 2023, out of which 2,51,673 have qualified for JEE (Advanced).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US