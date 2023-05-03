Bombay HC rejects plea challenging eligibility criterion of 75% in class 12 for JEE mains

May 03, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on May 3 rejected the plea challenging the eligibility criterion of 75% marks in class 12 for appearing in JEE mains exams 2023.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V. Marne was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anubha Sahai and said “it cannot intervene at this stage” and it was for the government authorities to take a decision.

Earlier on, additional solicitor general Anil Singh appearing for National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the court that the policy of 75% criteria was applicable since 2017 and this was relaxed for academic years 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 although it was only a one-time relaxation and it was temporary in nature.

The PIL states, “The marks scored by the students are not a true reflection of their actual ability, therefore, those students with fewer marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future of lakhs of bright students.”

A total of 1,11,3325 candidates took the JEE Main Examination 2023, out of which 2,51,673 have qualified for JEE (Advanced).