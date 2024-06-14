GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay HC refuses to stay BMC circular on animal sacrifice during upcoming Bakrid

Division Bench refuses to grant any relief on May 29 circular granted by the BMC that permits animal sacrifices and asked not to come to court at the last moment

Published - June 14, 2024 12:22 am IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah
Goats are brought at Deonar for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai on June 12.

Goats are brought at Deonar for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai on June 12. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on June 13 refused to stay the operation of the May 29 circular granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that permits animal sacrifices at 67 private shops and 47 municipal markets on the eve of Bakrid on June 17.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Sonak and Kamal Khata was hearing a plea filed by Jiv Maitri Trust and Anoop Rajan Pal, who work for the welfare of animals and the environment.

The Bench said: “We are not sure if this is an appropriate course to seek an interim relief. Even the precipe is bereft of any interim relief sought and simply seeks circulation of matter for urgent hearing. Oral application for interim relief cannot be entertained.” The court also said the petitioner did not amend the petition to challenge the May 29 communication, so it would not be appropriate to press for interim relief into the matter.

The petition mentioned that the May 29 circular of BMC permits slaughtering at mutton shops, even though these shops are not included in the policy, including those near airports. But as per the BMC’s policy, slaughtering of animals at public places including bus stops or airports is not permitted. Meat shops near airports in Mumbai also violate the Aircraft Act and pose further safety concerns. The policy mandates BMC’s permission through a 30-days period advance notice.

Senior advocate Milind Sathe, representing BMC, argued that the circular only granted permission to private shops and municipal markets concerned on June 17, 18 and 19 during the Bakrid festivities. Permission has been granted for three days only to 67 private shops and 47 municipal market establishments and none of them have been challenged yet. Mr. Sathe also emphasised that such permissions were granted in the past too.

Hearing the arguments, the court said that if there are violations of any such provisions, there are mechanisms in place to lodge a complaint. Refusing to grant any relief into the matter, the Bench said: “Do not come at the last moment like this. Do not give that impression. There were similar permissions granted last year. There is a mechanism in place to file complaints.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.