ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC quashes scribe's 2019 complaint against actor Salman Khan, bodyguard alleging misbehaviour

March 30, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Mumbai

The HC also quashed the process (summons) issued to Mr. Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh by a lower court last year

PTI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2019 complaint lodged against actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehaviour. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2019 complaint lodged against actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehaviour.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said the applications filed by Mr. Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh are allowed.

The HC also quashed the process (summons) issued to Mr. Khan and Mr. Shaikh by a lower court last year.

A magistrate's court had, in March 2022, issued a process to Mr. Khan and Mr. Shaikh and directed them to appear before it on April 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The order was passed in a complaint filed against the duo by journalist Ashok Pandey alleging he was threatened and assaulted by them.

In April last year, Mr. Khan approached HC challenging the summons. On April 5, 2022, the HC stayed the summons pending a hearing of the actor's petition. Mr. Shaikh too later filed a petition challenging the summons, which was also stayed by HC.

Mr. Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Mr. Khan and Mr. Shaikh abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while he was cycling on the road.

Mr. Pandey had filed a private complaint before the magistrate seeking action against the actor.

Mr. Khan in his petition had claimed there were contradictions and improvisations in Mr. Pandey's complaint and that he had not said anything to Mr. Pandey at the time of the alleged incident.

Metropolitan Magistrate R.R. Khan had issued a process to Mr. Khan and Mr. Shaikh after noting a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

Mr. Pandey had alleged the actor snatched his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media persons started clicking his photos.

The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him, Mr. Pandey said in his complaint.

The issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate based on a complaint lodged by an individual.

The magistrate court issues the process if it finds prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint.

Once the process is issued, the accused persons have to appear before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US