Bombay HC lawyers read Preamble outside court

Lawyers practising at the Bombay High Court on Monday gathered outside the court to read the Preamble to the Constitution as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Around 70 lawyers walked out of the court around 2 p.m. and gathered just outside the gate for the protest. The lawyers said the CAA and NRC are discriminatory towards a section of society and, as guardians of the law, they do not support the legislations.

“All the articles in our Constitution can be amended, but the Preamble is the only part that cannot. Speaking against the government does not mean that an individual is anti-national. There is a judgement by the HC that says so,” advocate Ashraf Ahmed Sheikh said.

He said the CAA is discriminatory in two ways. “Firstly, it violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which says nobody should be denied equality before the law. Secondly, it also violates Article 15, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth,” he said.

Others said the protest was a way of expressing that the lawyers stand with the protesting masses. They said rather than spending crores of rupees on such laws, the government can use the same money for the betterment of the economy, providing jobs and women’s emancipation.

“We don’t have any problem if our brothers and sisters who are persecuted in the neighbouring nations are called to India. But when the government restricts a particular community from a law, it is a clear case of discrimination. By reading the Preamble, we did not protest against the government, but made a note that the Constitution and Preamble are still intact. People should not be afraid of losing their citizenship in their own country,” advocate Mubin Solkar said.

Advocate Fareha Rizvi added, “When Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar framed our Constitution, it did not discriminate among people. If we wanted to leave the country, we would have left in 1947. After 72 years of Independence, the government suddenly says that we are not Indians.”