Bombay HC issues notice to police who filed closure report in Arnab suicide abetment case

Division Bench heard a criminal petition filed by Anvay Naik’s daughter Adnya

The Bombay High Court on Saturday issued notice to the police officers who had filed the closure report in the suicide of interior designer Anvay and his mother Kumud Naik’s suicide in 2018.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik was hearing a criminal petition filed by Anvay Naik’s daughter Adnya, 28, which sought the calling of records from the Chief Judicial Magistrate; shifting of the investigation to the Mumbai Crime Branch; and the conduct of an inquiry against all the officers involved behind filing the ‘A’ summary report in the case.

The plea relies upon an alleged suicide note found next to the bodies of the deceased that read: “We are committing suicide due to the following our (Concorde Designs Private Limited). We both are directors Anvay M Naik and Kumud M Naik and money is stuck and following owners of respected companies are not paying our legitimate dues. Mr Goswami owes him Rs 83 lakhs for Bombay Dyeing studio project, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia owed Naik Rs 4 crore for his project at Andheri and Niteesh Sarda of of IcastX/Skimedia is alleged to have not paid Rs 55 lakh for his projects at Magarpatta and Baner.”

The suicide took place on May 5, 2018 and soon thereafter, an FIR was registered against Arnab Goswami and the others under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. However, in April 2019, the Raigad Police filed a summary report stating that no evidence had been found against the accused persons. But in May this year, Ms. Naik pleaded with the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for the case to be reopened.

The matter will be heard in December, after the court’s Diwali vacation.