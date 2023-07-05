Bombay HC issues notice to Maharashtra in plea seeking to quash panel tracking interfaith marriages

July 05, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to reply to a plea seeking to quash an order setting up a panel to track inter-faith marriages.

The Public Interest Litigation was filed by four non-governmental organisations: Citizens for Justice and Peace, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Forum Against Oppression of Women and Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy. They are challenging a government resolution dated December 15, 2022 which set up an an interfaith marriage family coordination committee headed by the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, seeking to track information about women in inter-religious marriages. The NGOs argued that the panel’s activities would be an attack on the agency of such marriages.

Hearing the case, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor issued a notice to the State and directed it to file its reply within two weeks.

The PIL states that the government resolution contravenes Articles 14 (equality before law), 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth), 19 (freedom of speech and expression), 21 (right to life and personal liberty), and 25 (freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion) of the Constitution of India.

“The GR is against the rights of all women, and is a serious attack on the freedom to practice one’s faith and religion. The resolution encourages negative public perception against inter-religious marriages and widens the divide amongst different religious communities and goes against the secular thread of Indian democracy,” the PIL said.

The court is also hearing a similar petition, filed by MLA Rais Shaikh, challenging the general resolution and seeking to quash it.