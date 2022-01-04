Bombay HC grants interim protection to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in murder attempt case

Special Public Prosecutor tells court no coercive action will be taken against him

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane till January 7 in an alleged attempt to murder case.

Mr. Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, moved the High Court after a local court in Sindhudurg district on December 31 quashed his anticipatory bail.

The Bench posted the matter for hearing on January 7, and the Special Public Prosecutor gave an oral statement that no coercive action will be taken against Mr. Rane.

A case was registered after Kankavli resident Santosh Parab, 44, had filed a police complaint claiming he was assaulted by certain people linked with the Kankavli MLA.

The senior Rane was also asked to be present at the Kankavli police station (in Sindhudurg district) to record his statement in connection with the case, but the Union Minister did not turn up. Subsequently, the police pasted a notice at his residence.

Mr. Nitesh Rane has been incommunicado for several days and police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. He has been charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

His plea states he has been falsely implicated and there is no evidence against him.