Bombay HC grants bail to 80-year-old man convicted for fraud

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to an 80-year-old man since he had already spent 60% of his sentence in jail. The court also waived a fine of ₹40 crore imposed on Jagannath Wani saying a section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) did not apply to him.

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Surendra Tavade was hearing a criminal appeal filed by Wani challenging his conviction under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of IPC by the additional sessions court and the special court in Dhule in 2014. He was sentenced to seven years simple imprisonment and directed to pay a fine of ₹40 crore under the same section.

Advocate Aabad Ponda appearing for Wani argued that his conviction under Section 409 is illegal and therefore he cannot be compelled to pay the fine. He also said that Wani has been convicted under various sections and the maximum sentence awarded to him is seven years and he has already undergone 60% of the sentence.

Mr. Ponda also argued in court that Wani is 80 years old and has already undergone angioplasty. He has a history of known case of Diabetics Mellitus with hypertension and angioplasty and, in the interest of justice, may be released on bail, Mr. Ponda said.

However special public prosecutor P.P. Chavan told the court that Section 409 is applicable as the mobilising fund received by the company, of which Wani is a director, is misappropriated.

The judges ruled that “The learned Trial Judge in the judgement has given a negative finding that Mr. Wani is not a public servant and that he has not given any positive finding whether he is a banker, merchant, factor, broker, attorney or agent.”

The court remarked, “We are of the prima facie opinion that Mr. Wani cannot be said to be agent of the Government or Municipal Council, and therefore, in our prima facie view, section 409 of the IPC cannot be applicable to him.”

The Bench held, “There is no dispute that Mr. Wani has undergone 60% of the sentence out of maximum punishment of seven years awarded to him. If this fact is coupled with his age and the ailments he is suffering, then in our opinion, a case for bail is made out.”

The court set ₹5 lakh as surety before granting bail to Wani.