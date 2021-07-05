Bombay HC extends Maharashtra, Goa court interim orders till August 13

Lockdown restrictions have not been eased, says Bench

The Bombay High Court on July 5 extended all interim orders passed by various courts and authorities in Maharashtra and Goa till August 13 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, owing to the pandemic.

A full Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justices A.A. Sayed, S.S. Shinde and P.B. Varale said, “The lockdown restrictions have not been eased to such an extent that access to justice is freely available. Due to prevailing facts and circumstances, the committee of this court has decided to function in a restricted manner till the next review meeting, which will be held in the end of July.”

After a briefing by the Central Task Force, a decision was taken on July 1, 2021, to continue virtual hearings at the Principal Bench in Mumbai and Benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa.

The Bench directed that all orders pertaining to eviction, demolition or dispossession passed by any lower courts or authorities after April 9 will be kept in abeyance.

The order was passed on a suo motu petition on the extension of interim protection to those unable to access justice because of the restricted functioning of the courts during the COVID-19 pandemic.