Bombay HC extends interim reliefs till June 15

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended all interim reliefs for all courts in Maharashtra and Goa till June 15.
A circular issued by Chief Justice BP Dharmadhikari and three other senior most judges said, “In this situation, interim orders arrangement continued by March 26 order till April 30 shall continue further till June 15, subject to same liberty to aggrieved party to move for vacation thereof.”
It further said, “five judges will hear extremely urgent cases through video conferencing on April 20, 23, 27, 30 and May 5 between 12 noon to 2 pm.”
It also read, “HC will, however, review situation on May 4. While calculating time for disposal of matters made time bound by this Court, the period for which March 26 order continues to operate shall be added and time shall stand extended accordingly.”
