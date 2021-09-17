Bombay HC extends interim relief to Narayan Rane

Bench was hearing plea filed by Union Minister to quash FIRs against him in ‘clap CM Uddhav’ case

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended the interim relief granted to Union Minister Narayan Rane till September 30 in a case registered against him for saying he would “slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray”.

Mr. Rane is charged with Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by Mr. Rane seeking to quash the six FIRs against him at Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar.

The court said, “The FIRs are of different police stations. Let the challenge to each of the FIRs be in separate petitions. Then it will become easier for the prosecution also to take instructions from each police station.”

The court said meanwhile that the relief would continue till September 30.

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for Mr. Rane, said, “The prosecution had earlier said they would not take any coercive action against Rane in the FIR registered by the Nashik cyber police. Similar protection should be given in the other cases too.”

Additional Public Prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik said Mr. Rane had assured that he would cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the Nashik police and had to appear before it on September 25 to record his statement.

On August 23, workers of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed on the streets in Mumbai after Mr. Rane commented that he would have slapped Mr. Thackeray for his “ignorance of the year of India’s Independence”.

Shiv Sena supporters protested in Solapur, where they blackened Mr. Rane’s photo, and garlanded and hit it with footwear. Shiv Sainiks vandalised the BJP’s office in Nashik. Protests are reported to have broken out in Baramati, Nagpur and Sangli, too.