HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay HC extends interim relief against Sameer Wankhede in extortion case till June 28

CBI prosecutor on Friday told the Bench that the order by the High Court (passed last month) of no coercive action against Mr. Wankhede was causing prejudice to the Central agency

June 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Sameer Wankhede.

File photo of Sameer Wankhede. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on June 23 extended the temporary relief granted to Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede by directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not take any coercive action against him till June 28 in a corruption and extortion case against him.

A Division Bench of A.S. Gadkari and Justice Shivkumar Dige was hearing a petition filed by the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him by the CBI alleging that he demanded ₹25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not arresting his son Aryan in the drug racket case of October 2021.

CBI prosecutor on Friday told the Bench that the order by the High Court (passed last month) of no coercive action against Mr. Wankhede was causing prejudice to the Central agency.

The Bench asked how an arrest could be made without serving him a notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court said, “Once you give notice under 41A your intention is not to arrest him. Or else make a statement that you will give 48 hours’ notice before arresting him.”

The court then asked for the case diary (a record maintained by the police in the investigation). However, the CBI did not have it then. The court directed the CBI to produce the case diary and extended the interim relief to Mr. Wankhede till June 28.

Mr. Wankhede had come to the limelight following the high-profile October 2021 raids by the NCB on a Mumbai cruise after which the agency had arrested Aryan Khan and 19 others and claimed to have seized some narcotics too.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.