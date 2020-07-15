Bombay HC extends all interim orders till August 31

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended all its interim orders till August 31.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta along with justice A.A. Sayed, S.S. Shinde and K.K. Tated passed the order.

It said, “Since June 15, the last time the Bench assembled, the situation arising out of the pandemic is yet to improve. To serve the ends of justice, the interim order initially passed on March 26, 2020, subsequently extended by orders dated April 15, 2020 and June 15, 2020 and operative till today, shall stand extended till August 31, 2020,” it said.

The Bench also said protection granted by any order dated June 15, in respect of orders or decrees, shall also remain in abeyance till August 31, unless directed otherwise.