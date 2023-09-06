ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC dismisses plea for probe into funds used during CM’s rally last year

September 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Mumbai

The petition alleged that ₹10 crore was used by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Dasara rally in October 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the funds used by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Dasara rally in October 2022.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Deepak Jagdev alleging that ₹10 crore was used by the Chief Minister for holding the rally and therefore sought a probe into it.

The court dismissed the PIL after noting that the activist’s lawyer failed to appear for a third time before the court. The Bench had on the last two occasions directed Mr. Jagdev to place on record documents or evidence that could substantiate the claims made by him in his PIL plea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PIL mentioned, “Mr. Shinde’s rally attracted nearly two lakh people from across Maharashtra and 1,700 buses of the Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation [MSRTC] were used by the State to ferry people to the event. Over ₹10 crore was paid to the MSRTC for the said service, apart from other facilities made available at the rally.”

The petition urged the court to direct an investigation into the matter by the Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US