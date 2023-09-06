HamberMenu
Bombay HC dismisses plea for probe into funds used during CM’s rally last year

The petition alleged that ₹10 crore was used by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Dasara rally in October 2022

September 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the funds used by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Dasara rally in October 2022.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Deepak Jagdev alleging that ₹10 crore was used by the Chief Minister for holding the rally and therefore sought a probe into it.

The court dismissed the PIL after noting that the activist’s lawyer failed to appear for a third time before the court. The Bench had on the last two occasions directed Mr. Jagdev to place on record documents or evidence that could substantiate the claims made by him in his PIL plea.

The PIL mentioned, “Mr. Shinde’s rally attracted nearly two lakh people from across Maharashtra and 1,700 buses of the Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation [MSRTC] were used by the State to ferry people to the event. Over ₹10 crore was paid to the MSRTC for the said service, apart from other facilities made available at the rally.”

The petition urged the court to direct an investigation into the matter by the Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police into the matter.

