ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC dismisses plea against 75% marks requirement in Class 12 exam for IIT admission

May 03, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne observed it cannot intervene at this stage and it was for the government authorities to consider and take a decision

PTI

According to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced brochure released this year, candidates should have secured at least 75% in Class 12 board exams.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bombay High Court on May 3 dismissed a PIL seeking relaxation of the eligibility criterion of 75% score in higher secondary examination while seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne observed it cannot intervene at this stage and it was for the government authorities to consider and take a decision. 

“At this stage we can’t intervene with the ongoing process. It is for the government to consider students’ grievances,” the High Court said. 

According to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced brochure released this year, candidates should have secured at least 75% in Class 12 board exams. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anubha Sahai said until last year, the eligibility criteria of 75% was not applicable. 

With this sudden change in eligibility, lakhs of students may be affected, it was submitted. 

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had argued for the National Testing Agency (NTA) that the policy of 75% criteria was applicable since 2017. 

Mr. Singh said the policy was temporarily relaxed for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. 

“It is not that we are implementing or re-implementing. This condition was kept in abeyance, and it has been revived,” Mr. Singh said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US