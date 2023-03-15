Bombay HC dismisses disproportionate assets plea against Uddhav, his family; imposes fine on petitioner

March 15, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged disproportionate assets of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family. The court has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the petitioner.

A Division Bench led by Justices Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Valmiki S.A. Menezes said that the petition was “nothing but abuse of process of law”. The court held petitioner Gouri Bhide was “attempting to seek roving probe based on nothing but bald allegations”. The court asked the petitioner to pay the penalty amount to the Advocates’ Welfare.

The court said, “The petition and complaint are bereft of any evidence to prima facie come to conclusion to direct Central Bureau of Investigation or Enforcement Directorate to conduct any probe. The petitioner is only speculating on prosperity of respondents (Thackeray family).

The Bench went on to say, as alleged, “There was absolutely no live link on the alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the rise in the assets of Thackeray family and the petitioner is attempting to seek a roving investigation.”

The public interest litigation had said, “Mr. Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya have never owned any service or business, but they still own properties in Raigad and Mumbai. It is crystal clear that they have huge undisclosed properties, cash and other wealth.”