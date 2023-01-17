HamberMenu
Bombay HC directs Shoma Sen to move NIA court for bail first

Former professor and Bhima Koregaon caste violence case accused is currently lodged in Byculla Jail

January 17, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Human Rights activist (C) Soma Sen was arrested at Bharat Nagar in Nagpur after a team of Pune police raided her residence. The raid is said to be related to Bhima-Koregaon violence and the Elgar Parishad in Pune.

Human Rights activist (C) Soma Sen was arrested at Bharat Nagar in Nagpur after a team of Pune police raided her residence. The raid is said to be related to Bhima-Koregaon violence and the Elgar Parishad in Pune. | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

The Bombay High Court on January 17 directed former professor Shoma Sen, accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case to move the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for bail.

A Division Bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and P.D. Naik was hearing Ms. Sen’s bail and said she needs to approach the NIA court first before moving the High Court.

She was arrested on June 6, 2018 and is currently lodged at the Byculla Jail. She is charged with allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon war memorial on the following day.

Her first bail application was rejected on November 2, 2018 by the NIA court that noted the material collected prima facie revealed her involvement in alleged unlawful activities inimical to the country’s security.

