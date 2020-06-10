Bombay HC directs NPPA to take a relook at pricing of N95 masks

Mumabi

The Drug Price Control order states that the price will not be increased to more than 10% of the price prevailing in the preceding 12 months.

The Bombay High Court on June 9 directed the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to take a relook at the pricing of N95 masks, used by medical professionals while treating COVID-19 patients, and pass appropriate order in accordance with the Drug Price Control order.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anjali Damania and journalist Sucheta Dalal through senior advocate Mihir Desai.

The PIL stressed the need to cap the pricing of masks used by medical practitioners, to curb malpractices.

The court bench directed the NPPA to take a relook at and pass appropriate order in accordance with he price control order. The court directed the NPPA to take a decision as early as possible, preferably within 10 days, but not beyond two weeks.

In the last hearing, the Centre had informed the court that they had not regulated the price of N95 masks because it was only used by medical practitioners and if they did, the common man would start buying it.