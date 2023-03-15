Bombay HC directs NCP leader Hasan Mushrif to file application for anticipatory bail in money laundering case

March 15, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court directed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif who is seeking to quash a ₹35-crore money laundering case against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file an anticipatory bail application (ABA) before the sessions court.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for the ED said whether Mr. Mushrif “will be arrested or not, that we cannot say now. He can always file an ABA”. Justice Revati Mohitedere thus directed him to file for ABA before sessions court and directed the judge to decide the matter.

Also read: NCP leader Hasan Mushrif moves Bombay HC to quash ED’s case against him

On March 11, the Central agency searched his house at Kolhapur and served him summons to appear before it to record his statement on Monday.

Mr. Mushrif served as Rural Development Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government and is an MLA from Kolhapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED has claimed that crores of rupees have been transferred to a company named Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Limited in which his sons Navid, Aabid and Sajid are stakeholders.

Mr. Mushrif alleged that he was being targeted by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and sought to quash and set aside the Enforcement Case Information Report registered by the agency.

The plea contends, “It is common knowledge as to how in recent times the office of the ED is used to wreck political vengeance and either severely damage or completely destroy political careers.”