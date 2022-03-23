Bombay HC directs ad hoc compensation of ₹10 cr. to fishermen families

Their livelihood affected due to construction of third Thane creek bridge near Vashi

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed a compensation of ₹10 crore to the families of fishermen whose livelihood had been affected due to the construction of the third Thane creek bridge near Vashi.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav directed the registrar to disburse the amount within two weeks which was deposited by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) last month.

The court said the amount would be given to the petitioners “Mariyayi Macchimaar Sahkari Sanstha Maryadit” represented by advocate Zaman Ali and the body will in turn distribute ₹1 lakh each to the families.

In the last hearing, the court had directed the MSRDC to deposit the amount after it was informed that despite its orders, no compensation was given to the affected people. On Wednesday, the bench noted, “cannot expect these families to wait any further without any livelihood or compensation.

The court said it was only an ad hoc compensation and the MSRDC must determine the final compensation payable to the affected families within three months.