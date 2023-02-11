ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC directs ACB to not file chargesheet against former BJP leader in 2016 land deal case

February 11, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - Mumbai

The court was hearing a petition filed by them in respect of offences registered by the ACB, Pune

The Hindu Bureau

File. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK SALVI

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Maharashtra’s former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse and directed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to not file a chargesheet against him without the court’s permission in a land deal case of 2016.

A Division Bench of justices Revati Mohitedere and P.K. Chavan directed the agency to not file the chargesheet against Mr. Khadse, his wife, Mandakini and their son-in-law Girish Chaudhari.

The court was hearing a petition filed by them in respect of offences registered by the ACB, Pune after it filed a C - Summary report (filed in cases where the First Information Report is found to be filed on mistake ).

On August 27, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized properties of Mr. Khadse located in Lonavala and Jalgaon in connection with the Bhosari Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land deal case. The value of seized properties is over ₹5 crore.

Mr. Khadse has also moved the High Court to quash the complaint issued by the ED last year in October alleging fraud by causing a loss of ₹62 crore to the public exchequer.

He states the land in question was purchased by his wife and son-in-law legally from the owner and there has been no illegality in the procedure. As per ED, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had misused his position as former State Revenue Minister and purchased the land at ₹3.75 crore with the intent to seek compensation from the MIDC in future. The matter is adjourned to March 20.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

