Bombay HC denies permission to doctors accused in Payal Tadvi suicide case to pursue Master’s course

The Bombay High Court on Friday denied permission to the three accused in the Dr. Payal Tadvi suicide case to resume their postgraduate course after the BYL Nair Hospital authorities informed the court that their presence will disturb the atmosphere at the civic hospital, and could also affect healthcare services.

A single bench of Justice Sadhana Jadhav allowed the three accused — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar and Ankita Khandelwal — to start their medical practice which the judge had suspended while granting them bail on August 9, 2019.

Special counsel for the State, Raja Thakare informed the court that that Dr Ganesh Shinde, head of department, obstetrics and gynaecology at Nair hospital, had conducted a meeting of all doctors, students and staff members and they were unanimous in their view on not allowing the three accused to resume their post-graduate course at the hospital.

Mr. Thakare also said that there are 127 witnesses in the case from the hospital, and it is not possible to isolate the witnesses from the accused if they were allowed to return. In the meeting most students said that they would not be able to concentrate on their studies if the three accused returned to the campus. “The incident has created an atmosphere of hostility against the accused, and has left many students shattered,” said Mr. Thakare.

The court took into consideration Thakre’s contention, and refused to allow the three accused any relief on the modification they sought of the August 9, 2019 order where they were granted bail, to complete their post-graduate course in gynaecology and obstetrics.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, who appeared for the accused, had contended that there were three units of gynaecology and obstetrics at Nair Hospital and the possibility of the accused coming in touch with witnesses could be negated if the three were shifted to another unit.

But the submission from Nair Hospital authorities on Friday left no room for the accused to return to campus.