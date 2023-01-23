ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC denies bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia bomb scare case

January 23, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Pradeep Sharma was arrested in the case in June 2021 and is presently in judicial custody.

PTI

Bombay High court building | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former policeman Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and for the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and R.N. Laddha said it was dismissing Mr. Sharma's appeal challenging a special court order rejecting his bail plea.

Mr. Sharma had approached the high court last year challenging a February 2022 order of a special NIA court rejecting his bail plea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that Mr. Sharma had helped his former colleague Sachin Waze to eliminate Mr. Hiran.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. Businessman Mr. Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5 last year.

Mr. Sharma was arrested in the case in June 2021 and is presently in judicial custody.

While the former policeman claimed there was no evidence against him, the NIA has alleged that he was a main conspirator in the "cold blooded murder" of Mr. Hiran, who was considered a weak link in the larger conspiracy of terrorising the Ambani family.

"Pradeep Sharma was an active member of a gang that had conspired to terrorise people, including the Ambani family, and murdered Mansukh Hiran as he was a weak link in the conspiracy," the NIA had said.

The probe agency claimed that Mr. Hiran was aware of the whole conspiracy (parking of explosive laden vehicle outside Antilia) and the accused (Mr. Sharma and Mr. Waze) apprehended that he (Mr. Hiran) would "spill the beans", which would then make it difficult for Mr. Sharma and Mr. Waze to continue to "yield the fruits" of the larger conspiracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US