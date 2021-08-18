Mumbai

Bombay HC allows Muharram processions with conditions

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed processions for Muharram, which falls on August 20, with conditions.

A division bench of justices K.K. Tated and P.V. Chavan was hearing a petition filed by All-India Idaara-e-Tahafuz-e-Hussainiat, through advocate Asif Naqvi. The plea challenges the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on August 9 for Muharram, which it said was in violation of the right to equality before law. It said the guidelines were prepared without consulting the Shia sect’s religious heads.

The court allowed participation of 15 fully vaccinated persons each in seven trucks for three hours. It also allowed five Taziyas, but only 25 persons will be permitted to enter the cemetery.


