Bombay Canteen promoter tests positive for COVID-19

Hunger Inc, the company behind Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and most recently Bombay Sweet Shop, has issued a statement about Bombay Canteen promoter Floyd Cardoz’s medical condition.

“Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020,” the company said.

On Wednesday, the hospitality company had issued a statement saying Mr. Cardoz was “being closely monitored for his condition.” Industry sources and food professionals who attended the Bombay Canteen’s fifth anniversary party on March 1 said they have received calls from Mr. Cardoz’s business partners about the test results. A company spokesperson said none of the staff or management have exhibited any symptoms for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, in response to The Hindu’s query about the three city establishments run by Hunger Inc, a company spokesperson had said, “Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, and Bombay Sweet Shop are all closed based on the directive of the State government to control the spread of COVID-19.”

NRAI reaches out to govt. for support

Meanwhile, restaurateur and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) member, Gauri Devidayal has said the restaurant industry in all major metros has come together to shut down businesses to help the government curtail the spread of the virus, in keeping with responsible self-governance.

“The industry is faced with a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions in terms of taking care of its employees and vendors whose life depends on their salaries. As the single highest contributor to direct and indirect employment, the industry is now turning to the government for immediate support on various fronts,” he said

The industry has reached out to the government for: a moratorium for upcoming statutory dues, delay in utility bill payments, temporary stoppage on EMI payments and interest, employee unemployment pay cover, and freeze on rental dues without breaking contract.

Hunger Inc is a member of NRAI, which has decided to shut several of its member establishments including Bonobo, Jamjar, Foo, Good Wife, Mei13, The Table, Indigo Deli, Koko, Iktara, Mag St. Bread Co., Tote, Doh, Coffee by Di Bella, The Clearing House, Qualia, Masque, Sage and Saffron, Flax, The Daily all Day, Radio Bar, Estella, Younion, Hotel Shang High, 145, Bombay Food Truck, Via Bombay, Ostaad, Irish House, Effingut, Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, Jalwa, Flying Saucer, Dragonfly, Plum, and The Little Door.