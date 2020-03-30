Bombay Bar Association pledges ₹10 lakh to fight COVID-19

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to contribute to a fund in order to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) on Sunday pledged ₹10 lakhs for Prime Minister Cares Fund.

A notice to this effect was issued by the BBA’s secretary, senior advocate Birendra Saraf. It said, “Like the entire world, India is facing one of its worst crisis as it fights the pandemic of COVID 19. There is a desperate need for resources both for medical facilities and also for all our fellow countrymen who have lost their daily livelihood and struggling for survival.”

The association has also urged advocates to contribute to the same and said, “We call upon all our members to make large hearted contribution to the PM fund. Our members have in the past risen to help in various natural disasters. These are extra ordinary times and we are confident that our members will make the maximum contribution they can.”

The notice also mentions how one can contribute to the fund.