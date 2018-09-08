Bomb threat in Singapore Airlines flight, passengers stranded for 8 hours

more-in

Following a bomb threat, passengers of a Singapore Airlines flight were stranded at the Mumbai airport for over eight hours overnight.

Officials said that a phone call about a bomb on the aircraft was made to the Air India call centre in Thane and that the information was passed on to the authorities.

After a complete sanitation operation by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team, it was eventually declared a hoax.

Flight SQ423, an Airbus 380, originally scheduled for a 11.40 p.m. departure on Friday night departed from Mumbai only at 7.49 a.m. on Saturday.

"SQ423, scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Singapore on September 7 was delayed due to a security concern," a statement issued by the airline said.

The aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 3.53 p.m. (local time). Efforts are on to identify who made the hoax call.