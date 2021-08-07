Bomb scare at three Mumbai railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow

The police received an anonymous call about bombs placed at these locations, an official said.

Security at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow has been beefed up after the police received an anonymous call about bombs being placed at these locations, an official said.

However, nothing suspicious has been found so far during the search, he said.

Mumbai police’s main control room received the call on August 6 night, in which the caller said that bombs were placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla railway station, Dadar railway station and Mr. Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu, the police official said.

“After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation,” he said.

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these places, but heavy police deployment has been put in place,” he said, adding that further investigation was on.