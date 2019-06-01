Bollywood has hope from I&B Minister

The appointment of Prakash Javadekar as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting is being looked ahead with quiet hope and expectation from the film industry in Mumbai. Mr. Javadekar, who held the same portfolio briefly — from May 26 to November 9, 2014 — in the previous Narendra Modi government is regarded within Bollywood as amicable and open-minded yet firm and decisive. A considerable shift from the recent tempestuous times for the industry under Smriti Irani and an undistinguished one under Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore when the PMO seemed more proactive when it came to discussions with and decision-making for Bollywood.

Mr. Javadekar has previously held various significant charges like Human Resource Development and Parliamentary Affairs and in the Modi 2.0 era he will also be serving as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. “He is an experienced politician who has been a senior minister in the government for a long time,” said Kulmeet Makkar, Chief Executive Officer of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Limited.

Mr. Javadekar took charge of the I&B ministry expressing pride in inheriting the legacy of Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and Col. Rathore (all I&B ministers in the previous Modi government) and focused more on addressing the issue of freedom of the press than the problems of the film industry. However, having been the I&B minister earlier, in the first Modi innings, there is the hope that he will be able to understand and appreciate the critical aspects about the industry. “We hope to take forward the dialogue we had started with the ministry and the PMO almost a year back,” said Mr. Makkar. In December last year, in a major relief to the industry, the government had slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on tickets. The GST came down to 18% from 28% for tickets exceeding ₹100 and had been lowered to 12% from 18% for those up to ₹100.

“We would like to take other unfinished initiatives forward. We are looking towards streamlining the shooting process, co-production and funding opportunities, building India as a preferred shooting destination for which Film Facilitation Office has been set up for single window clearance,” said Mr. Makkar. The Cinematograph Act amendment is also pending. A part of that, the inclusion of anti-piracy, anti-camcording provision, needs to be cleared by the two houses which would hopefully be done this session. The Cinematograph Act amendment at large aims at changing the process of certifying films so that the Central Board of Film Certification becomes a certifying than a censoring body.

Under both the previous NDA regimes — Vajpayee’s and Modi’s — there have been quick changes in the I&B ministers in the five years. Under Vajpayee, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ravi Shankar Prasad held the portfolio. Under Modi it started off with Javadekar to move on Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani and Col. Rathore.

Mrs. Swaraj was instrumental in getting industry status for the business of film production and it was under Mr. Prasad that the International Film Festival of India found a permanent home in Panjim in Goa.