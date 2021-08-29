Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case: NCB

Mumbai:

29 August 2021 10:59 IST

Mr. Kohli was questioned by the NCB after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 29 arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case, an official said.

Mr. Kohli was questioned by the NCB on August 28 after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house here.

An NCB team raided Mr. Kohli's house on August 29 and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said.

Sources on Augsut 29 said a small quantity of cocaine was found at Mr. Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.