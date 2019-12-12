Body washes ashore at Nhava Sheva

While the body found in a suitcase in Panvel on Monday is yet to be identified, another corpse has surfaced at Nhava Sheva.

The body of a man, thought to be between 35 and 40 years of age, was seen floating in the sea on Tuesday by guards at the ONGC facility in Uran.

“The guards informed us and we reached the spot to recover the body when it hit the shore. The body was decomposed and bloated. Doctors at Panvel rural hospital have reserved the post-mortem report and have sent the viscera for chemical analysis to the forensic laboratory in Kalina,” said senior police inspector Pramod Jadhav from Nhava Sheva police station.

Prima facie, no external injuries are visible on the body and it is suspected that the man drowned. A tattoo on the right arm says “Mom Dad,” with a heart shape between the two words. Another tattoo on the chest has the words “Fame Bro,” and two wings. The man was wearing a dark blue shirt and blue denim pants.

“There were no identity cards or wallet on him. The body could have come from the Gateway of India as well. We have informed all police stations about the body and are looking into missing person complaints as well,” Mr. Jadhav said.