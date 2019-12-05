Body parts found in Mahim were of male victim, say doctors

Doctors at Sion hospital on Wednesday confirmed that the body parts found in a suitcase in Mahim on Monday were of a man.

The suitcase had washed ashore behind the Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah, also known as Mahim dargah, on Monday. A local resident opened it and informed the police. It was found to contain a left arm, a right leg and parts of an intestine, which were sent to Sion hospital for post-mortem examination.

“Prima facie, we can ascertain that these body parts belong to a male individual. We have also recovered male genitals along with the other body parts,” Dr. Rajesh Dere, head of the forensics department at Sion hospital, said.

Dr. Dere said it would not be possible to comment on specifics such as the age of the victim. “We have collected fingerprints of the deceased and will be sending them to the police,” he said.

The Mahim police, meanwhile, have registered a case of murder against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code and are conducting inquiries.

“We have started going through available records to check whether any missing person reports have been filed which would give us any information regarding the identity of the deceased,” senior police inspector Milind Gadankush, Mahim police station, said.

Earlier, the police had said they were drawing up a list of locations from where the suitcase could have been tossed into the sea, and examining CCTV camera footage.