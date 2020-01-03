Body of woman in her 20s found near Thane skywalk

An unidentified woman in her 20s was found to have committed suicide near a residential locality in Thane on Tuesday night.

According to the Wagle Estate police, the incident was reported to them around 8.30 p.m. by a resident of Raheja Colony in Thane (West). A team rushed to the spot and found the victim lying lifeless under the skywalk which connects one side of the main road to the another. She was rushed to Jupiter Hospital, where she succumbed while under treatment. Officers said the deceased had injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

“We have also found an eyewitness who saw the woman take the extreme step, and no indications of foul play have come to light so far. The eyewitness, however, did not know which direction she came from and the victim did not have any kind of identification on her person, or even a cell phone,” senior police inspector A.S. Pathan said.

He added that no suicide note was found on the deceased either. The police have for the moment registered an accidental death report and are trying to identify the victim.

A police officer said the fact that the victim did not have any belongings on her indicates that the suicide was pre-planned.

“It is possible that the deceased had identified the spot beforehand to take her own life, and we are checking with all residential societies in the vicinity if anyone corresponding to her description has gone missing recently. We are also circulating messages about the woman in all WhatsApp groups we are part of to seek information, while all police stations have been asked to update us about any missing person complaints registered about a young woman,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, CCTV camera footage around the spot is also being examined to try and retrace the movements of the victim, the police said.