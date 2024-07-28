Body of woman found near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai

“The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in a thicket near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, after which a murder case was registered,” a police official said on July 28.

“The body was found at 2.15 a.m. on July 27,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Pansare confirmed.

“The victim, who worked in Belapur, had taken half-day leave on July 26 and the murder may have taken place between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. that day,” the DCP said.

"A case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against unidentified person(s.) Three teams have been formed to trace the accused. The Crime Branch is also probing the case independently," he informed.