Body of man found in sack 25 metres from home

The Turbhe police are on the lookout for the killers of a 30-year-old labourer.

The deceased, Santosh Kasbe, was a resident of Indira Nagar in Turbhe. His body was found in a plastic sack, 25 metres from his house, on Wednesday morning. Kasbe, who used to work at Bhaucha Dhakka in Mazgaon earlier, had recently started working as a labourer in Indira Nagar.

Kasbe’s elder brother Dinesh (32) had filed a complaint with the police, stating that the former had left home for work on Monday but did not return. He said Kasbe would be at work for 15 days in a row at Bhaucha Dhakka and the family thought he was there this time too. His phone was also switched off.

However, when the family heard of a body being found near their house and reached the spot, they recognised it as Kasbe’s.

Residents of the area said they were awake till midnight and had not seen the sack till then. The police suspect that the body was dumped in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“The deceased had injuries to his head and on the body. Investigation is under way but no arrests have been made,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.