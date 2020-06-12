Body of boy who fell into drain found

The police on Thursday midnight retrieved the body of five-year-old Husain Sheikh who fell into a drain in Ghatkopar. Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pantnagar police station, said, “The body was found 60 feet away from where he went missing.”
NCP corporator Rakhi Jadhav said locals spotted the body floating in the drain and called the police. She said, “The boy was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.