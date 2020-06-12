Mumbai

Body of boy who fell into drain found

The police on Thursday midnight retrieved the body of five-year-old Husain Sheikh who fell into a drain in Ghatkopar. Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pantnagar police station, said, “The body was found 60 feet away from where he went missing.”

NCP corporator Rakhi Jadhav said locals spotted the body floating in the drain and called the police. She said, “The boy was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 11:54:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/body-of-boy-who-fell-into-drain-found/article31816854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY