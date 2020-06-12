Body of boy who fell into drain found

The police on Thursday midnight retrieved the body of five-year-old Husain Sheikh who fell into a drain in Ghatkopar. Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pantnagar police station, said, “The body was found 60 feet away from where he went missing.”

NCP corporator Rakhi Jadhav said locals spotted the body floating in the drain and called the police. She said, “The boy was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.”