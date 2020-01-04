Body in suitcase: woman, ex-husband held

Within a month of finding a body in a rexine suitcase near the bank of the Gadhi river in Panvel, the police have cracked the case with the arrest of two people.

On December 9, the decomposed body of a man suspected to be in his 30s was found in bushes. While inquiring about missing people, the police learned that a couple who was staying with two children at Harigram chawl near the river had suddenly vanished.

The clothes and the finger ring on the body were identified by residents of the chawl to be of Imran Faheemuddin Khan (20), who did Plaster of Paris work.

“After the body was identified, we started working on the technical evidence. We learned that Khan hailed from Uttar Pradesh, and he was in a relationship with a married woman in his home town and had eloped with her. The 23-year-old woman, who had three daughters from her first marriage, had taken her two daughters aged one and 2.5 along with her,” Ashok Rajput, senior police inspector, Panvel taluka police station, said.

Investigations revealed that their affair had begun three years ago, and they had eloped a year ago to Hyderabad from where their families brought them home. Four months ago, they married in a court in Uttar Pradesh, and then eloped to Panvel a month later.

“After coming to Panvel, the duo started having frequent fights. Khan used to stay away from the house for work which made the woman frustrated. She contacted her first husband, Laltaprasad Pal (32), and asked to take her away from here and kill Khan,” Ravindra Gidde, assistant commissioner of police, Panvel Zone, said.

The woman threatened Mr. Pal that she would kill their two daughters and commit suicide if he did not come down to take her away. Mr. Pal had got married to the woman 10 years ago.

After Mr. Pal came to Panvel he secretly stayed near her house. On the night of December 1, the woman mixed rat poison in paratha and served Khan with an omelette.

“After he died of poisoning, Mr. Pal and his wife tied the face with a T-shirt and then with a polythene and stuffed the body in the suitcase. The river is at a walking distance from the chawl and they threw the suitcase in it and fled,” Mr. Rajput said. The duo had intended to throw the suitcase into the river but it was stuck mid-way due to which it was found on December 9.

Assistant police inspector Vijay Khedkar and sub-inspector Sunil Gurav, with the help of dump data, traced the accused to Tulsipur in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, which is near the Nepal border.

The officers nabbed them with the help of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force after staying in the village for 10 days. On December 30, the two were arrested and brought to Navi Mumbai. They have been remanded in police custody till January 8.