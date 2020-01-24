Body in sack: elder brother arrested for Turbhe murder

A day after finding the body of a 30-year-old man in a sack at Indira Nagar, Turbhe, MIDC police has arrested the deceased’s elder brother on charges of murder.

Santosh Kasbe’s body was found in a plastic sack on Wednesday morning, following which his brother Dinesh (33) identified the body and registered a murder case. Dinesh had claimed Santosh had left home on Monday for work and had not returned since then.

On investigating the case, the police found the claims to be false and arrested Dinesh.

“It has been established that the victim was killed by his brother in a fit of rage over a domestic quarrel. The role of other family members and associates in the murder is being investigated. Forensic evidence has been collected and key witnesses have been identified,” senior inspector Sachin Rane from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

“He was murdered in the wee hours of Wednesday using a chopper. The brothers used to have frequent domestic quarrels which led to the murder. The accused has a criminal record,” said Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I.

The deceased, who was married in 2011, lost his wife in 2015 to tuberculosis. He stayed in Indira Nagar with his three kids aged eight, six and five, his mother Sitabai (60), a visually challenged brother Ganesh (35), his wife Anju (19) and Dinesh.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and will be presented in court on Friday.