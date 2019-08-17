Body in creek: police clueless after a week

Even a week after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in a Ulwe creek, the police are yet to get any leads on the accused. Meanwhile, they suspect the murder had occurred near the Gadhi river in Panvel from where the water flow carried the body to the creek.

“We found the autorickshaw of the deceased, Kiran Patil, parked near the river at Bhingari village. We also found his wallet in the vehicle,” an officer from NRI Coastal police station said on Friday.

The place where the auto was found is 2 km from the wine shop in New Panvel where Patil worked part-time.

Patil, who hailed from Kon village in Panvel, was a clerk with Kon grampanchayat. He also drove an autorickshaw in his free time. After leaving the wine shop on the night of August 2, he did not reach home.

His family filed a missing person’s complaint with the Khandeshwar police the next day. On August 8, the decomposed body of Patil was found with a rope around his neck, which, according to the police, confirmed murder.

“The area where the body was found is isolated and has no CCTV cameras. We suspect someone known to the victim had got into his auto from the wine shop or someone had hired the auto. The family is not aware of any disputes that he had with anyone. We are investigating,” senior police inspector Tanveer Shaikh from NRI Coastal police station said.