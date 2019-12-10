Body found in suitcase

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a rexine suitcase and abandoned near the banks of the Gadhi river at Panvel on Monday evening.

“The suitcase was found in the bushes just seven feet below the road and a few feet above the river. It is an area less frequented by people. The incident came to light when a tribal boy, who had gone to the river to catch crabs, noticed a hand hanging out of the suitcase. He informed the police about the incident,” senior police inspector Ashok Rajput said.

The police said the accused might have tried to throw the suitcase into the river, but it fell into the bushes nearby. Mr. Rajput said, “It seems that the accused threw the suitcase from a moving vehicle. The body is so decomposed that only some skin is left on the bones. The neck bone is broken, indicating that the man was probably strangled to death. A black shirt and pant are intact on the body.” The police have alerted police stations and are looking into missing person complaints. A case of murder and causing disappearance of evidence has been registered against unidentified people at Panvel Taluka police station.