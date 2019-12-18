Body found in gunny bag identified

The body of a boy, found in a sack by the roadside near Kundevahal on Uran-Palspe lane of NH 4B on Monday, has been identified.

The deceased was identified as Suraj alias Monu Upendra Sahi, a seven-year-old resident of Panvel. “After a post-mortem, the medical officer has declared strangulation, attempted throttling and a head injury as cause of death. No other details can be revealed as investigation is still under way,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge, Panvel City police station, said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Ashok Dudhe, said “We were able to identify the boy with the help of our informers, and by circulating the pictures on WhatsApp.” He said the accused was someone close to Suraj and the police were yet to come to a conclusion in the case.

“The boy lived near Panvel railway station with his parents, who worked as labourers. They has not filed a missing person complaint,” Mr. Dudhe said. According to a police official, three suspects — two men and a women — have been detained and enquiry is under way.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.