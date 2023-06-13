ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of two of four boys drowned in sea off Mumbai found

June 13, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Mumbai

The two were part of a group of five friends, aged between 12 and 16 years, who ventured into the sea, about half a kilometre from the shore, around 5.30 pm on June 12

PTI

Firemen and Police personnel search for the missing children after they ventured into the rough seas at Juhu, in Mumbai, Monday, June 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rescuers have found the bodies of two of the four boys who went missing in the sea off Mumbai’s Juhu Koliwada, an official said on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

According to a civic official, the bodies of 16-year-old Dharmesh Valji Faujiya and 15-year-old Shubham Yogesh Bhogniya have been recovered.

The two were part of a group of five friends, aged between 12 and 16 years, who ventured into the sea, about half a kilometre from the shore, around 5.30 pm on Monday but could not return.

While one of them was rescued, the others were feared drowned.

An official said two of the four missing boys were found on Tuesday. They were sent to the civic-run Cooper Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The Fire Brigade suspended the search operation due to darkness and bad weather around 11 pm on Monday. Before that, a Navy chopper was pressed into service at 8.20 pm.

Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast on June 15.

