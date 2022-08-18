Boat with weapons found off Maharashtra’s Raigad

This image made out of Google Maps locates the coastal Shrivardhan area in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

A high alert has been sounded in Raigad district of Maharashtra after police discovered three AK-47 rifles with live cartridges in a speedboat off the coastal Shrivardhan area on August 18.

Raigad District Collector Mahendra Kalyankar said that around 8 a.m. locals had discovered the weapons which had the label of a private security company.

Following this, police checkpoints have come up in district with authorities probing the matter.

NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare demanded a swift deployment of Central and State agencies in order to prevent a repeat of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

NCP MLA from Shrivardhan Aditi Tatkare demanded that a special probe committee be constituted by State Government immediately to investigate into the matter.

Police sources say the boat is registered in the U.K. and that the documents pertaining to crew members, said to be Indonesian nationals, have been retrieved.