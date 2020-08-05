Boat capsizes, two fishermen missing

Two fishermen are missing, while 11 were rescued after a fishing boat capsized around 12 km off Gorai beach in north Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the boat, Lucky Star, had left for fishing at 7 a.m. on August 1, with 13 fishermen on board. “After learning of the alert of heavy rainfall from August 4, they started to return. But around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the boat capsized some 10 nautical miles from Gorai. Another fishing boat, God King, from Uttan coastal town, which was passing by, rescued 11 fishermen around 1.30 p.m.. However, two of them are still missing,” senior police inspector Sanjay Narkar from Gorai police station said. The vessel too has not yet been found, he confirmed. The missing two have been identified as Mangesh Kadam (24) and Satish Jagtap (25), residents of Gorai Koli Wada.

The disaster management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, fire brigade, coast guard, police, and maritime board, along with a helicopter from the Navy are involved in the rescue operations, Mr. Narkar said.

Collapse in Vakola

Meanwhile, a residential chawl of two rooms collapsed at Agripada in Vakola around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, due to heavy rain. The one plus one structure was near a nullah, and a 26-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged seven and one, were swept away after the chawl came down. Her third daughter Shivanya, aged two, was rescued by locals and admitted to a hospital in Vakola.

The bodies of the woman, Rekha Kakade, and one-year-old Janvi were found by a National Disaster Response Force rescue team in the evening. At the time of going to press, a search was under way to find seven-year-old Shreya.